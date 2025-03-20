M&S and Mother London unveil ‘Love that’ for spring fashion

Perfectly timed for the good weather, Marks & Spencer captures the spring mood with a new campaign from Mother London. The retailer’s improved fortunes are clearly encouraging it to become a bigger, year-round advertising player. Or maybe more, better advertising is helping to improve its fortunes?

“Love that” upends competitive fashion parlance to introduce a welcome element of connection among women when it comes to enjoying a new outfit and a new season.

Anna Braithwaite, marketing director of M&S Clothing & Home, said: “The joy of giving and receiving compliments reinforces the idea that life is better lived with style, making it the ideal theme for our spring collection. ‘Love That’ encourages all women to celebrate each other’s fashion choices.”

It’s not radical, but it perfectly hits the vibe of a modernised, upbeat M&S. And it appears to do the difficult job of appealing to an audience as broad as the retailer’s customer base.

MAA creative scale: 7.5