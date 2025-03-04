Now Mother wins Electronic Arts and invites a friend for the ride

Mother is on a hot streak. In the last week it has announced wins for first Nationwide, then Alpen, and now a potentially even bigger prize – working with Electronic Arts, one of the worlds biggest games companies and the brains behind EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA).

This win comes complete with a memorable new campaign that is part comedy and part tragic comment on the current state of masculinity. For the Split Fiction game, EA is shipping out real life friends to lonely gamers who are unable to take advantage of the special “friends pass” offer. Well, they are in the ad anyway. In real life they are offering connections online; the “friends pass” allows you to invite someone to play with you for free if you own a copy of the game.

EA has just appointed a new global media agency too, shuffling from WPP’s T&Pm to a new WPP GroupM combination after a pitch against Publicis, Dentsu and IPG.

It’s an extreme take on the “unboxing” videos that are all over the internet. At least these guys are stepping into an action adventure game rather than anything too violent – the set up is that the players are writers trapped within their own stories.