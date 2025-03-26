Mars names big holding groups in heavyweight marketing review

Big media reviews have become today’s Rumble in the Jungle for the ad holding groups and Mars has listed the big four (WPP, Omnicom, Publicis and IPG) for its current everything-but-creative global review.

Creative is staying at Omnicom’s BBDO and DDB. WPP’s EssenceMediacom handles media planning and buying, Publicis’ Mars United Commerce does what it says on the tin and IPG’s Weber Shandwick does PR. Mars spends north of $1.5bn on ad media.

From here IPG looks the outsider as it’s planning to merge with Omnicom although Mars, still owned privately, knows more about marketing than most and may think different. Media-wise COMvergence figures show that Omnicom’s OMG was the best performer last year (if client retention is taken into account) with Publicis best for net new business. WPP’s bacon was saved by retaining Unilever global and winning J&J.

Inevitably WPP’s GroupM will be in the spotlight as it’s defending, in the midst of a wide-ranging restructure (senior departures anyway) instigated by returning boss Brian Lesser. Will the shiny personalisation-packed data of Publicis win out or will it all go to Omnicom (with IPG)? WPP needs a result of sorts here.

MediaSense is handling the review.