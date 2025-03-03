MAA Ad of the Week: The One Show call for entries

The One Show is one of the aristocrats of the now looming awards circuit and board member Sherina Florence has assembled this rap video name-checking famous campaigns of the past and present.

Florence says: “I thought I’d channel my creativity into something for the culture. I asked myself, what better way to approach assignments during outlawed diversity (Trump and Musk are busily tring to cancel it) than by remixing advertising itself – taking taglines we all know and love, and turning them into anthems with AI tools… This demonstrates the accelerating power of AI for all stages of creative development.”

Let’s hope awards juries – D&AD, Cannes Lions etc – move away from the obscure and purposeful to stuff that entertains and engages consumers (while raiding their wallets.)