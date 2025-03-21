MAA Ad of the Week: Ocean Outdoor for WWF’s Earth Hour

Sometimes advertising is as much about what you don’t say as what you do (memo to the UK’s Hattons of London which has Michael Buerk droning on interminably about a new King Charles coin on the cheap channels.)

This Saturday is Earth Hour and to support the WWF Ocean Outdoor is joining the global turn-off by dousing its London landmarks BFI IMAX, Piccadilly Lights (below) plus screens at Westfield London and Stratford City at 8.30pm on Saturday for an hour. The London Eye, the Tate museums and Buckingham Palace are also joining in. There’s a countdown to the witching hour.

WWF’s Lisa Lee says: “Earth Hour is a moment for all of us to switch off from our busy lives, reflect, and reconnect with nature and the wellbeing benefits it provides. As landmarks, businesses, and individuals across the world turn off their lights, we can show our shared commitment to protecting the planet. This is also an opportunity to consider how we can take action as individuals and communities to restore nature and allow nature to restore us, during Earth Hour and beyond.”

Out of Home does big as well, perhaps better, than any medium.