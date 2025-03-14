MAA Ad of the Week: KFC’s off-the-wall ‘Cult’ from Mother

No contest this week, KFC’s latest ‘Cult’ is a notable new entry to a campaign that’s trying (and very likely succeeding) in turning a boring old fried chicken brand into a modern day icon. Emma Hall has the details here.

Great advertising surprises, even shocks you. WTF is this all about you may well have thought the first time you saw Jonathan Glazer’s ‘Surfer’ for Guinness. Not quite sure that this is at that level but KFC deserves a golden egg-full of credit.

As, of course, do those ‘think different’ folks at Mother.