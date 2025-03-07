MAA ad of the Week: Axe from LOLA MullenLowe

Unilever’s Axe (Lynx in some places) used to brighten up adland in days of yore and now, having moved on from BBH to LOLA Mullenlowe (with a few not-so-good stops in between) it’s doing so again with this campaign, an anarchic effort from the Lionel Goldstein director duo (three ads.)

Quite old-fashioned: it’s funny, engaging and on TV.

But it works online too, with loads of fans.

Must cheer them up no end at Unilever HQ too.