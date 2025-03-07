MAA ad of the Week: Axe from LOLA MullenLowe

AdvertisersAgenciesAnalysisCreativeMedia

Stephen Foster
Unilever’s Axe (Lynx in some places) used to brighten up adland in days of yore and now, having moved on from BBH to LOLA Mullenlowe (with a few not-so-good stops in between) it’s doing so again with this campaign, an anarchic effort from the Lionel Goldstein director duo (three ads.)

Quite old-fashioned: it’s funny, engaging and on TV.

But it works online too, with loads of fans.

Must cheer them up no end at Unilever HQ too.

