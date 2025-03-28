MAA Ad of the Week: 02 from VCCP

Cradle to grave stuff from any brand can be a bridge too far: ads are only a commercial message after all. Aligning your product (in this case a mobile company) with oxygen is surely pushing it even further.

But that’s what VCCP essays here for O2 with the ever-reliable Sean Bean steering us from the maternity ward to adulthood (mercifully the grave bit’s omitted) to show that “O2 is essential for living.”

Sadly, for many of us, mobiles are these days. When you walk along the street more people than not are glued to their devices – providing a bonanza for thieves too, alas. We are where we are, is one of those irritating phrases beloved of politicians and other snake oil merchants who’ve messed up. But it’s true here.

O2 is helped by its wider cultural involvement: the 02 Arena in south London is a stroke of marketing genius, free brand-checking in thousands of contexts and a more than useful addition to the capital. So maybe O2 isn’t over-claiming all that much.

Deftly handled by VCCP, proper big agency stuff.