LOLA MullenLowe brings the fun back to ads – for Unilever, of all people

Will MullenLowe survive the forthcoming cull at Omnicom/IPG? Be interesting to see what happens to LOLA MullenLowe, one of Madrid’s finest.

Unilever’s Axe/Lynx seems to love it anyway, abandoning all that purpose nonsense (which really didn’t work for Axe) for some off-the-wall fun and games, directed by the anarchic Lionel Goldstein duo. Three LOL efforts for Axe’s newish sweaty bits platform (can you have a sweaty bits platform? Oh well…)

There are some diverting Instagram shorts too.

Never thought anyone would match the Lynx efforts of BBH back in the day but LOLA is doing a good job of it.

MAA creative scale: 9.25.

IPG Update

IPG has just announced the sale of digital creative agency R/GA to private equity firm Truelink Capital. No further details are available.