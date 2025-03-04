Lloyds and Aberdeen show funny side of financial services

The doings of marketing departments never cease to amaze. Lloyds is closing even more branches (the nearest one in my heavily-populated patch of London is now about four miles away) yet it’s running a social campaign from EveryFriday advising Anya (among others presumably) to cease “waking up to dull” and joins Lloyds Banking Group. Maybe they’re having recruitment problems – wonder why?

Also in the wacky world of financial services asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen has finally given up on its ‘no vowels’ rebrand and gone back to Aberdeen. To “remove distractions” it says after enduring three years of ridicule in the wake of Wolff Olins’ work. You couldn’t, as they say, make it up.

