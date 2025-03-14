KFC’s cultish ‘believe’ campaign is back, and it’s weirder than ever

Is this a dystopian Netflix drama? No, it’s Mother’s latest instalment of KFC’s “Believe in chicken” campaign.

We’ve moved on from last year’s chicken worship; this time, KFC’s cult followers venture into the woods and plunge into a shimmering lake of sacred gravy before making a climactic offering to a giant golden egg. An (oversized) crispy KFC Mini Fillet is at the heart of everything, generously coated in gravy.

Monica Silic, CMO of KFC UK & Ireland, said: “The ‘Believe’ campaign is designed to entertain. It provides a break from the often chaotic or dull real world. It’s our way of sharing our absolute chicken obsession while offering our audience something fun they can believe in, amidst the noise.”

Director Vedran Rupic said: “Making films is transactional. You give the audience something, and perhaps they’ll reward you in the end. But if you’re just taking their attention to feed them your message, the transaction has failed. You give, you get. Few brands understand this as well as KFC.”

Martin Rose, ECD at Mother, said: “KFC is an icon. All of our work respects that. It also respects the audience; they understand that logic is parked for 120 seconds as we go deep into the symbolism of total chicken obsession. It’s a playful escape from the world.”

Mindshare is behind the media for this campaign, and there’s a lot of it. Mother has delivered tailored creative for every platform going (see digital OOH below). The whole ambitious project is a refreshing antidote to all the advertising that is forced by budget constraints to stretch a single asset across every channel.

A worthy successor to the original, which was one of MAA’s ads of the year in 2024.

MAA creative scale: 8.5