Is Boohoo better off as Debenhams?

Debenhams isn’t a brand name that often warrants much attention, but owner Boohoo has decided that it’s an improvement on its own brand name – still associated with fast fashion and dodgy employment practices – and has renamed the whole group Debenhams.

Sales at Boohoo and sister label Pretty Little Thing are down 21%, although the slide seems to be more about customers defecting to cheaper Chinese rival Shein than a rejection of fast fashion. Debenhams, on the other hand – praised for its technology and lean operating model – has had something of a revival, so there’s logic to the change. Boohoo bought the department store out of administration four years ago.

At least Debenhams has a solid, if slightly humdrum, reputation. Which – to be fair – it does try to pep up at Christmas. The very glamorous Elizabeth Hurley starred in its recent festive spot from agency Exposure, and the retailer has even worked with Mother London in the past.

Dan Finley, Bohoo (now Debenhams) CEO, said: “Debenhams is back. The iconic British heritage brand has been successfully turned around. Rebuilt for the future and transformed into Britain’s leading online department store.”

Shuttered Debenhams branches are still scattered around the country, so the brand has a way to go before it lives up to Finleys “iconic” claim. Bohoo bought the business but not the stores.

With high street rivals Marks & Spencer doing well, John Lewis on the up, and Next’s profits reaching $1bn last year, Debenhams’ positioning as “Britain’s online department store” could work for its owners.