Havas turns up the volume on JBL speakers

JBL portable speakers are popular with the younger generation thanks to being outdoor-friendly, party-ready, and available to suit a good range of budgets.

Havas offices in London and New York have got together to create a lively series of five 15-second ads to launch the brand’s next generation speakers. Together they leave us in no doubt as to the brand’s durability, amply demonstrated by young athletes, a policeman, a gardener, a young kid, and a fleet of older people on mobility scooters.

John Livanos, SVP, global lifestyle marketing, Harman International, said: ‘’We’re thrilled to launch JBL’s next generation of portable speakers with this playful suite of films. Each is designed to showcase new features, including dustproof, long-lasting battery and booming bass. However you choose to enjoy the music you love, there’s always a JBL speaker ready to rise to the occasion.”

Mark Whelan, chairman and group CCO at Havas UK, said: “JBL is a mainstream, popular brand with the ability to take its product performance seriously, but not itself. These little films are designed to explain individual features in a fun accessible way.’’

The spots will be shown across TV, social, audio and digital, spanning EMEA, North America and APAC.

Good to see a brand not taking itself too seriously (more spots below).

MAA creative scale: 7