GWR’s Famous Five set off for the sun – maybe

Easter is on the horizon and many people in the UK turn their minds to an escape to the West Country, that land of sun-kissed Devon and Cornwall beaches, pasties and cream teas.

Actually, as you leave London, the skies turn from sunny to grey and the wind and rain whip in from the sea.

But hope springs eternal and rail operator GWR is, once again, trying to grab its share of cock-eyed optimists with its lively ‘Famous Five’ campaign from adam&eveDDB. This time it’s about a missing engagement ring.

GWR sales and marketing director Amanda Burns says: “The Famous Five campaigns have proved a huge success, so we’re excited to bring the much-loved characters back for another adventure, showcasing some of the UK’s best spots, accessible by GWR. This campaign highlights the joy and comfort of train travel and the unique experiences GWR unlocks. From great landmarks like the Royal Albert Hall to Cornwall’s Eden Project, we’re proud to show off the best of our network, demonstrating that there’s more to explore with Great Western Railway.”

Well why not? So long as you don’t get stranded on the platform.

MAA creative scale: 7.