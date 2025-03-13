George Parker: Trump pimps Tesla

Back in my Mad Man days, few celebrities did car ads. Robert DeNiro did one for American Motors, but as a bit part actor, rather than a big buck’s celeb. Fags were OK though. Ronald Reagen pimped Chesterfield, and I used Lee Marvin for Pall Mall with the immortal line… “You can light either end.” Ah yes… Immortal indeed!

This week, however, Donald Trump was quite literally handed a scripted sales pitch by Elon Musk during his Tesla-buying stunt outside the White House, part of a desperate attempt to boost the flagging electric car manufacturer as angry customers revolt against the CEO’s involvement in a chaotic restructuring of the federal government. We were treated to images of Trump holding note cards that listed the price and specs of each car in bullet points as he inspected a series of Teslas that had been brought for his perusal. Playing with the car’s dashboard, he exclaimed, “Everything’s computer — that’s beautiful!”Yes indeed, yet another immortal..