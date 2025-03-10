Former AMV senior creative sues over Mars ad claims

Former senior AMV BBDO creative Polina Zabrodskaya (left) is accusing the agency of subjecting her to “detrimental treatment” in an employment tribunal after she objected to ad campaigns for Mars brands Galaxy and Sheba.

A TV ad for Mars’ Galaxy chocolate that ran with the slogan “making chocolate better, one piece at a time” was one source of disagreement with other agency executives, Zabrodskaya contending that this overlooked environmental and labour challenges for farming communities in West Africa. Sheba referred to “sustainably caught fish” even though only 83% of the contents were so certified.

In her tribunal claim Zabrodskaya says that after raising this she was reprimanded and excluded from client meetings. Mars says: “Our advertising aligns with existing laws, local codes, and our own internal sustainability standards which are guided by the latest available science.” AMV has is opposing her claims.

Zabrodskaya’s initial claim was filed last year shortly before she left the agency after five years.