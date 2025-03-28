Dreamies’ cats invade the capital

In these grim times we need something lighter so credit to Mars’ Dreamies pet treats and agency adam&eveDDB for their campaign featuring rampant moggies invading London billboards to get their paws on a giant pack of Dreamies.

Herding cats is a labour-intensive business and helping out for this were media partners Essence Mediacom, Jack Agency/Build Hollywood, blowUp Media/PKS Media Solutions and Group M OOH.

Dreamies European brand director Hala Sinno says: “We’re thrilled to introduce this exciting new campaign for Dreamies Treats, inspired by the simple truth that cats will do anything for our irresistibly tasty treats. Our goal is to celebrate what makes cats so special — highlighting their intelligence, persistence, agility, and cunning—traits that remind us of just how much more fun life is with them around.”

A&E CCOs Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland add: “Cats can be cool, calm and collected, but place a pack of Dreamies treats near them and it’s a completely different story. These special builds show the cunning and creative lengths our feline friends will go to in a bid to get their paws on the product.”

Nelson and Sutherland, A&E veterans newly-installed as CCOs of the London branch of DDB, have certainly got off to a flying start. More please.

MAA creative scale: 9.