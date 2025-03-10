Danielle Barwick of sports agency Fuse picks her Desert Island Ads

Sport & Entertainment partnerships that are changing the game in advertising.

The world of advertising is constantly shifting, and right now, the most exciting campaigns are coming from the most unexpected places — particularly from the world of sport, culture and entertainment. It’s no longer just about placing a logo here or there; it’s about genuine, purpose-driven collaborations that tap into something deeper, something more aligned with both a brand’s values and the energy of the sport or cultural phenomenon they’re partnering with.

In the last 18 months, we’ve seen some truly game-changing partnerships that have reshaped how brands are engaging with audiences on a global scale through sport and entertainment. Here are a few standout campaigns that prove how much more is possible when brands get it right.

Desert Island Ads

PepsiCo & The NFL – ‘This Is the Pepsi’



For my first ad, I had to pick Pepsi’s ‘This Is the Pepsi’ campaign. Why? It showcases Pepsi’s long-standing relationship with the NFL hitting a new level – bringing together the electric worlds of Beyoncé and NFL stars. The ad wasn’t just about football — it was about culture.

The Super Bowl isn’t just a sporting event, it’s a global spectacle. And Pepsi used that moment not just to market a product, but to create a conversation. By blending sports and entertainment, Pepsi didn’t just capture an audience, they engaged a culture. It’s proof that sponsorship can be so much more when it aligns with both sport and the broader cultural zeitgeist.

Puma & Usain Bolt – ‘Faster Than Sound’

Puma’s partnership with Usain Bolt has been a match made in advertising heaven. The ‘Faster Than Sound’ campaign wasn’t just about speed; it was a statement.

Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, perfectly embodied Puma’s brand message of performance and precision. Bolt’s global legacy helped Puma speak to an audience far beyond the world of athletics, tapping into the wider cultural conversation around speed, excellence, and determination. This collaboration is a brilliant example of how aligning with the right cultural icon can elevate a brand to truly global impact.

Adidas & FC Barcelona – ‘Impossible Is Nothing’



It’s not just about individual icons. Adidas and FC Barcelona’s partnership shows the value of powerful messaging.

Limits are meant to be broken. That’s the keystone of this campaign, and by partnering with one of the world’s most iconic football clubs, Adidas could tap into a global fanbase and shout from the rooftops about ambition, unity, and overcoming obstacles.

It’s great because it’s more than just aligning with a team. For Adidas, it was about creating a movement that spoke to anyone who believes that nothing is impossible.

Visa & The Women’s World Cup – ‘One of Us’ World Cup 2023

The growth in women’s sports has also championed in an era of powerful advertising. Visa’s campaign for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup wasn’t just an advertisement — it was a statement. With ‘One of Us,’ Visa celebrated female athletes who have fought for equality in sport, putting their strength, resilience, and dedication centre stage.

It’s made my list because it’s meant to inspire, and in my eyes it does. It gives a platform to discuss issues in global sport, empowering women and helping them take their rightful place on the global stage. Visa’s support of the Women’s World Cup wasn’t just about visibility; it was about driving change, pushing for more recognition and more opportunities for women..

Adidas & The FIFA World Cup – ‘The World Is Ours’ 2023

And finally, a campaign that brings it all together! Adidas has once again shown how to perfectly marry global sport with meaningful brand messaging. The ‘The World Is Ours’ campaign for the 2024 FIFA Women’s World Cup not only tapped into the energy and global reach of football but reinforced Adidas’ commitment to gender equality.

The campaign was as much about football as it was about the world-changing power of sport — showcasing women’s football as more than just a growing trend but as a force to be reckoned with. Adidas took a bold step in making sure the tournament didn’t just feel global — it felt inclusive and empowering.

These partnerships are more than just ad campaigns — they’re cultural touchstones. They represent the power of aligning a brand with not just sport, but the culture that surrounds it. When brands collaborate with the right cultural figures, sports teams or global events, they don’t just amplify their message — they create movements that shift the way we think about advertising. It’s not just about products any more; it’s about values, impact and connection.

Danielle Barwick is group director at sports marketing agency Fuse.