Billion Dollar Boy launches creator access scheme at Cannes Lions

Do we need more “creators” at big awards festivals? Creator agency Billion Dollar Boy and platform FiveTwoNine are launching The Creator Fund including 20 creator passes (worth £1,000 (€1,185) each to give emerging talents the chance to strut their stuff at the Cannes Lions.



A sizeable panel including Aisling Conlon from the UK’s Advertising Association will choose who goes via an application process.

BDB CMO and FiveTwoNine head Becky Owen says: “Creators set trends, shape culture, and define what’s next for the advertising industry, yet they’re often missing from the spaces where industry decisions are made.

“Creators deserve a seat at the table, and that’s why we’ve launched The Creator Fund. Our mission is to dismantle financial barriers that prevent talented creators from attending key industry events, starting with Cannes Lions.

“After introducing Creator Lions last year, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity represents a great opportunity for creators to grow their knowledge, expand their professional networks, explore potential brand collaborations, and learn from industry leaders. Entry to the festival can be cost-prohibitive – especially for independent creators who would benefit from attending.

“This fund is an investment in the creators poised to lead the industry’s future – the next generation of creative directors, brand owners, entertainment leaders and more. Our goal is to ensure the evolution of the advertising industry is driven by the most innovative and forward-thinking creators.”

Frank Starling, VP, chief DEI Officer, Cannes Lions Festival says: “If we want a truly inclusive industry, we need to start by breaking down the barriers that keep talent out of the room. Creators aren’t just content makers – they are culture shapers, and, too often, they’re excluded from the very spaces where decisions about the future of our industry are made. The Creator Fund is about changing that. It’s a step toward enabling access, and making sure creators are part of the conversations that shape the industry they help build.”