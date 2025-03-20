Back in the old routine for Tammy Einav as she joins Murphy and Golding at Ogilvy

The other day we mentioned the diaspora from adam&eveDDB, at least four new agencies at last count, and now two of the breakways, James Murphy and David Golding, who sold their New Commercial Arts to WPP’s Ogilvy, have re-united most of the A&E top team by hiring former joint CEO and executive chair Tammy Einav to be Ogilvy UK’s newly-minted chief client officer.

Ogilvy Group UK CEO Murphy says: “This is an exciting moment for us personally. We all love working together and Tammy brings incredible talent, an unmatched track record of great creative work and an unflinching commitment to the highest standards. The huge success of our original partnership and Tammy’s dedication and devotion to clients will be crucial to our growth, progress and impact. Ogilvy UK is on an exciting trajectory and Tammy reuniting with us sends a powerful message. I could not be more thrilled.”

Einvav says: “To be reuniting with James and David with whom I have worked for over a decade, is joyous. To be doing so at the global icon that is Ogilvy and at a moment in time when there is so much that we can offer clients, is a true privilege.”

Ogilvy UK is a biggish company within WPP with lots of CRM and PR although its advertising billings current lack those of New Commercial Arts (£147m), still operating independently. WPP’s UK creative agency operations require a rocket of sorts as its six agencies (Ogilvy, VML, NCA, T&Pm, AKQA and Grey) currently bill less than half rival Publicis’ total (£1 billion plus.)

As for adam&eveBB, CEO Miranda Hipwell might reflect that it’s been a great training ground. Unfortunately for others currently rather than A&E and owner Omnicom.