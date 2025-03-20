AMV shows sure touch for Unilever’s all-over Sure

Unilever has become an oddly lively giant recently, ditching the CEO (despite reasonable results) and currently embroiled in a big row with Ben & Jerry’s, accused of ousting B&J CEO David Stever as part of a process to “dismantle its (purpose-led) values.” Whatever next?

Well next has also been lively advertising, for Axe and now sure Sure with a £12.5m campaign (unusual these days for clients to give a budget, so well done there) and its new Whole Body Deodorant range. By AMV BBDO.

Deodorants supremo Monique Rossi says: “We’re breaking the mould with this campaign which is a deliberate departure from the predictable deodorant adverts. By pushing beyond underarm care, we’re addressing broader consumer concerns to give people odour protection wherever they need it and driving awareness that only a small percentage of sweat comes from underarms.

“We see this as a highly incremental opportunity for retailers and remain committed to invest in the category and marketing support for our brands. We’re confident our whole body deodorants are going to be a game-changer in the personal care aisles.”

Unilever, like great rival P&G, seems to have rediscovered above-the-line brand advertising in a world drowning in online messages. Let’s hope Ms Rossi’s crusade succeeds. Now how about some jokes for Dove? Maybe that’s a bridge too far.

MAA creative scale: 8.