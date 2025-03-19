Advertising. Sorted. Just make it really annoying

Who hasn’t moaned about the ubiquitous “See it. Say it. Sorted.” line that blares out on repeat every time you take a train or tube? Even AML, the agency responsible for the phrase, leans into it as “the most annoying five words in Britain.” But it’s done what all advertising strives for: it’s hugely effective and it’s absolutely become part of culture.

We might get sick of it, but it has a claim to be one of the most effective campaigns of all time. When “See it. Say it. Sorted” launched in 2016, there were 30,000 reports of suspicious objects to the 61016 number; last year there were 247,000. It works because it’s memorable, it tells you what to do – and then takes the problem out of your hands.

You can buy sweatshirts bearing the slogan and the voice behind it has become a TikTok star in the form of Matt the Train Guy, who has 176,000 followers. Other marketers have used it too, with agency Joint co-opting the phrase for yoghurt brand The Collective’s “See it. Say it Slurp it.” and the Women’s Equality Party going for the acerbic “See it. Say it. Ignore it.” with help from Quiet Storm.

The phrase has alliteration and a certain rhythm (as well as bad grammar) which together give it a place in advertising legend along with campaigns like “the best a man can get,” “does what it says on the tin,” “Guinness is good for you” etc.

These kind of lines are perfect for social media – and the meme potential is huge – but influencer culture seems to have squeezed them out. Or is it just the lack of good copywriters?