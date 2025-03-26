Adam&eveDDB behind the wheel as Twix goes “abundant”

Mars is reviewing everything but creative where it appears to be happy with Omnicom’s BBDO and DDB.

Adam&eveDDB is behind the wheel for this pleasingly bonkers effort for Twix, telling us that “two is more than one” (there are two bars in a pack.)

Mars says: “At Mars our teams work every day to build iconic brands that resonate across a wide range of consumers and contexts. Centred in the human insight, that our fans are fostering maximalist living and abundance, we have reimagined our Twix platform from the idea of having to choose (left or right Twix) to one of having it all.

“A repositioning that pairs uniquely with the Twix brand and its two-bar format. ‘Two is more than one’ is so simple, so obvious and we’re really looking forward to showing up in new ways to delight our audiences.”

Not entirely sure that Twix fans think they’re “fostering maximalist living and abundance” or even if they know what it is. “Abundance” seems to be the buzz word of the moment (from TikTok I think.) Are two small Twix bars abundant?

Anyway it’s a nice ad.

MAA creative scale: 7.