Tesco tries new(ish) direction with food is everything

Tesco is moving on from its seven-year ‘Food loves stories’ to, well, more food love stories with ‘It’s not a little thing. It’s everything” from BBH showing how food ties families and communities together.

It’s also playing around with its famous logo once more, featuring bags with words including ‘Sorry,’ ‘Loved’ and ‘Relax’ replacing Tesco.

UK marketing director Murray Bisschop says: “When it comes to food, every detail matters to us, because we know the role it plays in our customers’ lives. Our new campaign captures this. We believe a great dish starts with quality ingredients, whether that?s a tender steak, crisp greens or juicy corn on the cob. For us, it’s not a little thing, it’s everything.”

Tesco has been the UK’s most effective all-round retail advertiser for many years now. Doubtless this new twist will be accompanied by more ‘You’ve got the power’ Clubcard assault and battery (just in case we forget.)

But with BBH it’s been bold and classy when it wants to be and it will be interesting to see how this develops. The proliferation of black faces will aggravate some social media warriors, doubtless heading for X already.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.