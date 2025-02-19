Stormzy recipe hits right note for McDonald’s

Leo Burnett (or is it just Leo now?) is getting pretty good at this McDonald’s lark, now importing ‘Famous Orders’ from the US with rapper Stormzy giving it his own British twist.

What’s more, numerous Brits get the opportunity to sound like him as they order a Stormzy menu – with, obviously, a twist.

Occasionally see Alison Steadman outside the cafe in Highgate Woods. Didn’t realise she had a box of nuggets tucked away…

Mark Elwood has taken over the Leo creative brief to the manner born.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.