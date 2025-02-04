Stella Artois introduces Beckham’s long lost twin: Matt Damon

According to market research company MarketCast and Ad Age, Super Bowl ads have been getting less likeable over time. Their popularity peaked around 2013, when they were deemed more “naughty and sarcastic.”

From this side of the Atlantic, however, 2025 is shaping up to be a classic year. This one from Stella Artois featuring David Beckham and his “long lost twin,” Matt Damon, is directed by Ben Affleck.

Not sure about naughty or sarcastic, but it provides everything you want from a celebrity spot.

MAA creative scale: 9