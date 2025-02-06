Starbucks and Netflix show quality can bob to the surface

Interesting that when you’re trying to turn round an ocean liner of the company – in this case Starbucks – you turn to TV/film despite the performance marketing protagonists (most media agencies and a number of supposedly creatives ones too) turning away from the medium. Chatbots don’t inspire consumers or the troops.

Starbucks could use some inspiration and Stagwell’s Anomaly is on the case. Here’s its Super Bowl effort. About coffee, strangely enough.

The question, of course, is does Seattle’s biggest (although not necessarily best) coffee purveyor match up to what is becoming a lively series of ads?

Coffee shops have become many things in recent years including homes for WFH laptop warriors and students getting the way of people who just want something to drink. The new Starbucks regime is trying to deal with that too – good luck with that.

Anomaly usually hits the target and its work for Starbucks is a good start.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

Netflix is a first mover leader that, so far, seems to have ridden out the challenges of size and increased competition. Ads are playing a growing part in its mighty empire and, it’s to be hoped, that, like the Super Bowl, quality bobs to the surface.

With the Super Bowl it’s cost that imposes creative standards, Netflix should insist on quality too in the ads it accepts (unlike most broadcasters sadly.) And it’s showing the way here here with a proper ad via Wieden+Kennedy Portland instead of the usual new season trailer.

Shows featured include Stranger Things, Wednesday, Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai and Happy Gilmore 2 although its biggest show, Squid Game, rather dominates proceedings with its serried ranks of nasties.

Netflix CMO Marian Lee says: “To celebrate the exciting year ahead, we wanted to create something truly special. Instead of a sizzle reel of what’s coming in 2025, this campaign invites fans to experience the feeling they get while watching Netflix. It’s about capturing the thrill and anticipation of never knowing what will happen next.”

Let’s hope Netflix sticks at it, as Canal+ has with BETC Paris.

MAA creative scale: 7.