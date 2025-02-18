Royal Ballet signs up House337 for principal partner search

The Royal Ballet and Opera has chosen House337 to help it find its first Principal Partner for The Royal Ballet and boost its communications worldwide. Rolex is the Opera’s principal partner.

Royal Ballet and Opera’s activities include social impact programme Chance to Dance, a social impact programme that tackles the increasing creativity gap in schools, and Young RBO, which provides access to discounted £30 tickets to 16-25 year-olds to performances on our Main Stage.

Royal Ballet director Kevin O’Hare says: “The collaboration will be instrumental in enriching our creative journey and expanding the reach of our performances. We’re seeking a partner who will not only enhance our artistic endeavors but also fortify our mission to bring transformative and inspiring experiences to audiences around the world. Together, we can create a lasting impact that resonates far beyond the stage.”

House337’s partnership work includes the FA, E.ON and the Kiyan Prince Foundation.