Retailer Reformation charms with ‘official boyfriend’ for Valentine’s Day

This is a cute idea for Valentine’s Day from sustainable clothing brand Reformation. Comedy actor Pete Davidson oozes charm as the global retailer’s “Official boyfriend,” doing everything right as he lounges on the changing room sofa – doling out the heartfelt compliments in between fetching the coffee and snacks.

Davidson is known for a string of high profile girlfriends, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kim Kardashian – so he’s obviously well-versed in dealing with high maintenance women.

Reformation said in a release: “You’ve seen regular boyfriends on shopping trips — uninspired, bored, playing chess on their phone. Our boyfriend is different. He supports your decisions. He’s invested in your happiness. He notices the difference between the Val Mid-Rise Jeans and the Abby Low-Rise Jeans. That’s enough to make us love Pete, but we also have a ton in common. Like reliability. Flattery. Sexiness.”

Davidson’s constant compliments might get too much in real life, but he skilfully creates a feel good vibe about the brand. It’s a date.

