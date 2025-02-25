Remembering Steve Jobs – George Parker’s (Musk-like) take

Today would have been Steve Jobs’ 70th birthday. What he would have made of Apple’s current behemoth status – from time to time the biggest company in the world by market value and currently busily fawning on D. Trump – we know not.

Adscam’s George Parker send us this thought behind its celebrated ‘Think Different’ campaign from 1997:

Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes… the ones who see things differently — they’re not fond of rules… You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them, but the only thing you can’t do is ignore them because they change things… they push the human race forward, and while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius, because the ones who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do.

“Am I the only one who thinks this sounds weirdly like a DOGE mission statement? GodJobs on his iCloud must be laughing his socks off.”

Be careful what you wish for, perhaps…