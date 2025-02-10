Rehab’s Lily Frost: AI’s verdict on the Super Bowl ads

A Super Bowl ad brief is terrifying.

Brands get 30 to 60 seconds to grab the attention of over 117 million viewers. And it’s not just eyeballs. Its cultural relevance. Great Super Bowl ads become classics, rewatched and referenced for years after. It doesn’t get more high pressure than that.

If these ads miss the mark, the impact goes beyond a wasted opportunity. It will hit a brand’s bottom line. So, how can we give creative teams a safety net when they’re taking these high-stakes risks?

Enter Stress Tester, our AI-powered tool that simulates real audience reactions using authentic behaviours and demographic data. We stress-tested this year’s Super Bowl ads before the big game by leveraging our diverse panel of synthetic personas.

Let’s see what they had to say.

Nike – So Win



Sophia (19, Female): I loved the ad! It was cool and relevant, mixing music and sports icons. It’s the kind of content that gets people talking, which is exactly what you want from a Super Bowl ad.

Jamie (20, Male): I thought the integration of high-profile female athletes with Led Zeppelin’s classic track was a bold choice. It brings together nostalgia and the modern empowerment movement effectively.

Grace (38, Female): It’s a powerful message for my kids to see—championing female athleticism and perseverance. I’m all for it.

Lay’s – The Little Farmer



Ethan (17, Male): I mean, it’s great that they’re spotlighting farming families but given the recent FDA recall, does this approach feel like a distraction tactic?

Mark (28, Male): I think Taika Waititi’s direction is amazing. But I agree, spotting an authentic resolution post-recall will be key.

Grace (38, Female): As a mom, I’m touched by the generational aspect and teaching kids about farming. It might soften people’s views towards Lay’s after the recall.

Budweiser – First Delivery



Jamie: (20, Male): I like how Budweiser sticks to its roots with the Clydesdales but maybe they could incorporate modern tech to make it more engaging?

Maria (32, Female): I can see Jamie’s point, but I think the simplicity of focusing on the new Clydesdale foal connects emotionally, which is super effective for Super Bowl ads. It’s straightforward and heartwarming.

Sophia (19, Female): As someone who loves new trends but also appreciates vintage styles, I think Budweiser balances this well. It’s not about being the most modern, but about telling a story that resonates and feels genuine.

Nestle – Coffee Mate



Jamie (20, Male): Honestly, the concept of a dancing and singing tongue is a bit gimmicky to me. Does it really highlight the product’s features or is it just eye candy?

Maria (32, Female): I’m with Jamie, it feels a bit over the top for a coffee creamer ad. I’d prefer if it was more straightforward and told me why I should buy the product.

Leo (34 Male): I disagree, I think the celebrity voice animated tongue concept is entertaining. It will capture the Super Bowl audience’s attention straight away.

Booking.com – Get Your Stay Ridiculously Right



Grace (38, Female): I’m usually wary about the influence of media on my kids, but this ad was fun and wholesome. The Muppets are a good choice for family audiences.

Linda (45, Female): It’s refreshing to see an ad that captures diverse accommodation needs and showcases a range of characters, even if they are muppets!

Mark (28, Male): Visually, the ad was stunning. It really catches the eye and matches the vibrant energy expected from a Super Bowl commercial.

Doritos – Abduction



Leo (34 Male): From a tech perspective, it’s genius to use crowd-sourcing for marketing content. It’s participatory, it generates buzz, and it shows a lot of trust in the community.

Jamie (20, Male): I think the concept of ‘Abduction’ as a Super Bowl ad is really creative. It takes a bold twist with the sci-fi theme. Given the Super Bowl’s history with memorable ads, this could definitely stand out!

Linda (45, Female): It’s refreshing to see a brand celebrate creativity, but I wonder how diverse the participation truly was. Did they reach a wide range of voices and ideas?

Stella Artois – The Big News



Linda (45, Female): I like the focus on the ‘long-lost brother’ concept as it can resonate emotionally with audiences. However, I am keen to know if the diversity and cultural aspects are properly handled, given the current sensitivity around these topics.

Grace (38, Female): I agree with Linda, while it’s interesting to engage viewers with famous names, is there more substance to the ad underneath?

Maria (32, Female): The ad does capture attention with star power, but I’m concerned if the humor and search-for-brother theme might overshadow the product—Stella Artois itself. For a Super Bowl ad, it should also emphasize the product more clearly.

Häagen-Dazs – Not So Fast, Not So Furious



Linda (45, Female): It’s catchy, sure. But they could be using their platform for a more substantial social message, like their competitors.

Grace (38, Female): Honestly, I’m just glad it’s a fun ad that isn’t pushing anything on my kids. It’s simple—eating ice cream, enjoying the moment. That’s a message I can get behind.

Sophia (19, Female): It has a cool factor, tapping into the Fast & Furious fan base. But like, is it relevant to younger generations like me?

Hims & Hers – Sick of the System

Jamie (20, Male): Honestly, I appreciate the direct approach they’re planning. The Super Bowl has massive viewership, and this could really spotlight the obesity crisis in a meaningful way.

Maria (32, Female): I agree with the directness, but I’m concerned whether the seriousness of the obesity issue might be too heavy for a Super Bowl setting. People usually expect more entertaining content.

Grace (38, Female): I’m a bit skeptical. The Super Bowl might not be the right venue for such a message. It feels like it’s diverting from the lighter, more celebratory nature of the event.

Lily Frost is a creative at Rehab.