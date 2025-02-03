Publicis’ big Santander win has ripple effect in banking sector

What’s the betting that Santander UK ends up working with BBH?

People were surprised when BBH declined to repitch for Barclays (below) after a 20-year relationship but now owner Publicis Groupe has landed Santander’s global creative and media business, one of the biggest account moves of the year so far.

At the same time Leo Burnett, also owned by Publicis, has pulled out of the Nationwide creative pitch, reportedly to be replaced by Havas’ Uncommon Creative Studio.

Mother and Neverland are also pitching for Nationwide. Nationwide, which moved from New Commercial Arts after a conflict with NCA new owner Ogilvy’s Lloyds CRM business, might think itself fortunate to have such good agencies still available. NCA staffers, on the other hand, might regret losing its flagship creative account for someone else’s CRM business.

Account conflicts, it seems, still rule.