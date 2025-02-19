Publicis adds to power base in LatAm with BR Media Group

Publicis Groupe is doubling down on influencers following its purchase of Influential last year with BR Media Group, claimed to be Latin America’s biggest such agency. BR Group boasts a network og 500,000 influencers and claims to work for 500 plus local and global clients.

Latin America was one of Publicis’ strongest regions as it delivered 5.8% organic growth last year.

CEO Arthur Sadoun says Publicis is building the region’s only end-to-end creator solution. At a moment when the industry is focused on cost savings, we are investing for our clients in innovative products and services that will accelerate their differentiation and growth. We are doubling down on our status as a ‘Category of One’ to continue to re-invent the sector in every one of our regions.”

Publicis’ much-vaunted ‘Power of One’ strategy in practice seems to be mean the formation of a a one-stop shop from which clients can buy everything from creative and media to influencers and various technology solutions. Interestingly Sadoun compared the growth rates of leading consultancies, including the likes of Accenture, unfavourably with Publicis when announcing the French holding company’s 2024 results.

It seems that Publicis’ ambitions don’t end with advertising. Maybe a standalone consultancy business will be next,