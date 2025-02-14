Ogilvy UK’s new brooms shuffle the creative deck

The new brooms at Ogilvy UK, CEO James Murphy and fellow New Commercial Arts founder David Golding, are quietly ringing the changes. CCO André Laurentino is off to to be deputy CCO for Ogilvy EMEA to be replaced by current chief executive creative officer Julles Chalkley as head of the department (both below, Chalkley left.). This follows the departure of CSO Jo Arden to AMV BBDO.

Laurentino will remain as head of Ogilvy’s Nestle account. NCA currently remains as a separate entity in WPP-owned Ogilvy.

CEO Murphy says: “I’d like to thank Dedé (Laurentino) for his incredible contribution to Ogilvy UK and I’m thrilled to be working more closely with Jules, whom I’ve known and admired for years. His leadership and creative vision will be invaluable as we continue to deliver impactful and effective work for our clients.”

Laurentino says: ” I’m beyond thrilled to join Stephan and Patou (Nuytemans, CEO) in leading EMEA, a region that has consistently delivered outstanding creative work for Ogilvy. It’s a dream come true. And to continue to work with Nestlé, and so many of their iconic brands, makes me see creative opportunities anywhere I look. Don’t pinch me, or I might wake up.”

When Murphy and Golding’s former agency adam&eve merged with Omnicom’s DDB the changes were substantial, creating a nimbler, faster-moving agency. Much the same can be expected at Ogilvy UK which, for all its virtues, in has been rather an ocean liner: capable and classy but slow to alter course.

WPP boss Mark Read, who reports his full year 2024 numbers next week, is reckoned to have paid a handsome price for NCA. It will be interesting to see if the dynamic duo and their colleagues can effect the same kind of transformation seen at adam&eveDDB, most people’s pick as the agency of the last decade.