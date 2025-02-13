Now Publicis wins Goodyear global creative and media

Hard on the heels of its global Santander creative and media win, Publicis has landed another big global brief – Goodyear tyres.

Goodyear says the currently all-conquering French holding company will handle creative, media, production and digital services through bespoke ‘Publicis P1T Crew.’ Some 60 other agencies are likely to be affected by the appointment.

BBH US, which alreqdy works on some Goodyear business, will be lead creative agency. Goodyear spends around $300m annually on ad media.

Goodyear joins a growing list of clients integrating creative and media, a return in many ways to the full service era before creative and media were separated by the rise of media independents. The UK’s Nat West is also looking for one agency or holding company to handle its integrated business.

The Goodyear creative task is another feather in the cap of Publicis-owned BBH. The agency seemed something of an outlier within Publicis following its sale but now appears to be playing a bigger role in group-wide deals. In the UK it recently declined to pitch for Barclays as the Santander decision developed and looks likely to pick up the creative part of the Santander global account.