Nike moves on from ‘Just Do It’ to ‘So Win’ in Super Bowl return

The verdicts on yesterday’s Super Bowl ads will be rolling in – we hope to have an AI one among others – but the early standout has been Nike’s from Wieden+Kennedy (its first SB spot for 27 years), not least because the mighty sportswear giant debuts its new slogan: ‘So Win.’

‘So Win,’ featuring female athletes, celebrates “the power of sport — harnessing Nike’s iconic roster to encourage all athletes to block out the noise, dig in and let their hard work speak for itself” says Nike. Athletes featured are Jordan Chiles, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Sha’Carri Richardson, A’ja Wilson and Sophia Wilson.

Is this Nike in MAGA mode? Nothing too woke from these gals.

MAA creative scale: 7.

Update

Here are the most watched SB ads on YouTube, courtesy of Variety.