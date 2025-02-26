Nationwide: Mother wins against Uncommon & Neverland

Nationwide only split from New Commercial Arts in January, when the agency’s sale to Ogilvy left the building society searching for a new home – despite being on a creative hot streak. Mother’s welcoming arms have won out over formidable competition from Uncommon Creative Studio and Neverland.

Leo Burnett was previously involved but pulled out after its owner Publicis Groupe won Santander bank. Tuffon Hall Consultancy was the pitch consultant during the process.

Richard Warren, director of brand, marketing and corporate affairs at Nationwide, said: “We are beyond excited by the thinking and ideas that Mother presented to take the Nationwide brand to the next level. We can’t wait to start working with them.”

Katy Mackay Sinclair, Joint CEO of Mother, said: “Nationwide and Mother share a commitment to doing things differently. This couldn’t be a better fit, and we can’t wait to get going.”

Barclays bank is still on the hunt for a global agency after it split from BBH in January. It is rumoured that the bank approached Mother, but it was clearly too late – or maybe not ethical enough. Mother does work with anti-fossil fuel campaigners Make My Money Matter, after all.

The agency’s recent campaign for the brand urged customers to ditch the big five banks (like Barclays) in favour of more sustainable alternatives like… Nationwide.