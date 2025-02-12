Nat West kicks off creative and media review

As we predicted last week (forgive the smug note) another big bank is reviewing, this time Nat West which is reviewing creative and media out of T&Pm and IPG’s Initiative respectively.

Nat West says: “We can confirm we are reviewing our agency roster to ensure we are working with the agencies best suited to our needs and delivering the best service for our customers.”

It’s not clear at this stage if Nat West is looking a one agency or holding company to handle both bits of business although it seems likely. Recently Santander chose Publicis Groupe to handle both via a new bespoke agency, the improbably-named Publicis Flame.

UK banks will soon be running out of agencies. Barclays is also reviewing out of BBH which declined to repitch after 20 years – presumably because owner Publicis was close to landing Santander. Nationwide is also reviewing out of New Commercial Arts which had to opt out due to new owner Ogilvy’s Lloyds CRM business.

T&Pm (formerly The&Partnership) has a formidable record in hanging on to business. It retained British Gas just over a year ago after a protracted pitch involving Mother. It can also offer integrated creative and media via its ultimate owner WPP.