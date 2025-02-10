MullenLowe’s group CCO Nicky Bullard leaves ahead of IPG-Omnicom merger

Another casualty of the Omnicom-IPG merger has emerged today as Nicky Bullard, group CCO at IPG’s MullenLowe, is leaving. She won’t be replaced directly but “new creative leadership” will be announced soon.

Yet again, it’s a “woman of a certain age” who seems to be either in the firing line, or in a position where leaving is the best option. Last week Dame Annette King stepped down from Accenture Song, and behind them is an army of less well-known, very experienced women who decide that the industry is no longer for them.

Bullard – who has spoken out against ageism in the industry – is a well-respected creative director who will done 21 months at MullenLowe when she leaves this week. She’s had a good impact on the agency, bringing in new-business wins including the Co-op, DHSS, Freemans, Invesco and The Children’s Society, and her RNIB accessibility campaign influenced Cannes Lions to introduce the “alternative text” sub-category in Craft.

Bullard said: “I joined MullenLowe London to turn around the reel, make the work truly integrated and up the agency’s creative reputation. Last year was a Cannes-winning year, a Clio-winning year, a Creative Circle-winning year. I’ve brought in some exceptional talent from around the world and helped our local talent thrive. I have had the joy of working with an excellent leadership team, as well as creatively leading all our biggest new-biz wins. Of course I am sad to leave, but I am also incredibly excited that my destiny is in my own hands.”

Tom Knox, MullenLowe chairman, said: “Nicky has brought tremendous drive and energy to improving the creative product at MullenLowe and made our ‘brandsocial’ promise of delivering big thinking with cultural impact a reality. We wish her the very best with her next chapter.”

Jose Miguel Sokoloff, global president of creative council, added: “Nicky came to MullenLowe to shake things up and shake things up she did. She energised the creative department and changed the whole agency in the process, instilling passion for the work and care for the craft. Her legacy will live on in the team she built.”

Bullard joined MullenLowe from MRM, where she was European chairwoman and UK CEO six years. Before that she worked for almost 16 years at Lida/M&C Saatchi.