MullenLowe replaces Bullard with global CD Rodriguez

IPG’s MullenLowe has named Carlos Andrés Rodríguez as its new UK ECD. He replaces Nicky Bullard, who announced her departure last week, and will assume her responsibilities as group CCO but with the title of UK ECD, reporting to chairman Tom Knox.

The move is billed as a promotion for Rodríguez, who reported to Bullard in his previous role as global creative director, based in Colombia. Rodríguez worked for a year in London 2014-15, but has spent most of his 17-year career at MullenLowe in Colombia apart from a 20-month stint as founder of WPP’s David Bogotà.

Rodríguez said: “London is one of my favourite places on Earth, and to keep growing in a network like MullenLowe is a dream come true. I want to keep the creative momentum at the agency moving forward, push for transformative ideas that will positively impact our clients’ business, and help build up the careers of the great people working here.”

Knox said: “Carlos is a phenomenal creative talent with boundless energy and charisma. He is tremendously driven and demanding, and I can’t wait to see his impact on our work.”

Rodríguez has won a Grand Prix, a Titanium Lion and D&AD’s Black Pencil of the Decade – and his cachet at the group got an extra boost when he played a key role in winning Kimberly-Clark for IPG in 2021.