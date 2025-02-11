MSQ’s new Sport+Entertainment wins Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 has appointed MSQ Sport+Entertainment (MSQ S+E) as its lead partnership and sponsorship agency for both brands. MSQ S+E is a new creative and strategic sponsorship agency launched for MSQ last June by former M&C Saatchi execs Jamie Wynne-Morgan and Steve Martin where they worked on the business.

MSQ S+E will work across O2’s England Rugby portfolio for the Men’s & Women’s teams, Virgin Media Gamepad at The O2 and O2’s sponsorship of boxer Shannon Ryan. The agency will collaborate with roster agencies VCCP, Manning Gottlieb & Hope & Glory.

Virgin Media O2’s Gareth Griffiths says: “We’re delighted to resume our agency relationship with Jamie and Steve and build a new MSQ team supporting our brands and partnerships. 2025 is set to be an incredibly exciting year for O2 and Virgin Media across sport, music, entertainment and gaming. We’ll continue to push innovation for our brands and create the very best experiences for our customers through our award-winning Priority platform.”



Wynne-Morgan & Martin say: “In the world of sponsorship, it doesn’t get much bigger than O2 and Virgin Media and we’re thrilled to be working with Gareth and his talented team again. Our dedicated, bespoke team will bring renewed energy and creativity to the account, ensuring these brands maintain their positions as icons of innovation and creativity in sponsorship.”

MSQ S+E already works for Howden on its British & Irish Lions sponsorship, Callaway Golf Europe, Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 Partnership.