Mat Goff’s ARK Agency raids adam&eveDDB for senior team

Ark Agency has turned to adam&eveDDB – where co-founder Mat Goff was previously CEO – for three senior hires. Creative duo Xander Hart and Edward Usher, whose work at adam&eveDDB includes The V&A, PlayStation, John Lewis, and the International Paralympic Committee, have followed Goff, alongside producer Hannah Needham.

The agency has had a good first six months in business and the trio are all taking on senior roles as creative and production partners, reporting to Goff and his co-founder Mike Wilton, who is ex-Anomaly and M&C Saatchi. Clients include Magners cider, crypto exchange Binance, Swedish coffee brand Löfbergs, and supplement brand Huel.

Goff said: “Edward and Xander are a new breed of creative leaders. I’ve worked closely with them in the past and seen just how outstandingly talented they are. The way they think, the way they collaborate, the kind of ideas that excite them, and the level of craft they pour into their work make them the perfect creative partners for where ARK Agency is heading.”

Hart said: “We are thrilled to be joining the ARK team after their barnstorming first six months. We share the same creative ambition as well as a desire to challenge the conventions of how creativity is brought to life for brands. It’s an incredibly exciting mission, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of it.”

Usher said: “We’ve always aimed to make genuinely original, industry-leading work that stands out for its craft as well as its effectiveness, and ARK is without doubt the perfect place for us to do it. Mike and Mat are building something truly special here and we are chomping at the bit to get going.”