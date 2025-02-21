MAA Ad of the Week: Stormzy for McDonald’s

Leo Burnett and McDonald’s, like BBH and Tesco, are on a hot streak. This latest campaign imports the idea of the ‘famous order’ from the US and makes it uniquely British, thanks to two national treasures – Stormzy and Alison Steadman.

Stormzy gives a charming performance, and both he and Steadman (or at least her Pam character from Gavin & Stacey) are excellent fits for the brand. The campaign-related merchandise includes drinking cups, pin badges and posters, which might be overkill, but McDonald’s – and Leo Burnett – clearly know what they are doing.

A good example of why properly famous, talented people are a lot more influential than influencers. Look forward to seeing who else they might get on board.