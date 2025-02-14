MAA Ad of the Week: Pete Davidson for Reformation

Valentine’s Day has become of those seemingly endless events designed to extract money from our wallets (albeit a long-established one.) So the usual reaction to it in ads is, “here we go again..or not.”

Sustainable clothing brand Reformation has produced a winner with American man of parts Pete Davidson, known, among other things, for his high profile girlfriends. So here he is as the ‘perfect boyfriend’ waiting patiently when one of his amours tries on this, that and the other. As we all don’t do, of course.

Charmingly understated.