MAA Ad of the Week: Clydesdale junior from FCB New York

Some good ads around this week including some early release Super Bowl spots (Sunday.)

But if it’s the Super Bowl it’s hard to ignore Budweiser and its long-serving Clydesdale dray horses (may be terrible beer in the US but, hey, this is advertising.)

FCB New York under Susan Credle and others has won a hatful of awards recently for a number of clients. Reinventing the Clydesdales (without frightening the horses) is no mean feat so here we have a precocious youngster, eager not to be left out.

Classic big agency advertising: (pretty) high art and low commerce.

Wonder if Credle will stick around after the Omnicom/IPG merger? They should try hard to keep her.