MAA Reader Survey 2025: help us to help you

MAA is launching a major survey of its readership and role in the wider advertising, marketing and media community. Our core aim is to gather as much reader feedback as we can to ensure we meet and, hopefully, exceed your expectations.

Please take a few moments to complete the survey. By doing so you can help us produce an even better MAA, there, as always, to inform and enjoy.

Update

Many thanks to the readers who have already responded, it’s really constructive and useful. Lots of positive things to think about.