Leagas Delaney hires BBH duo as creative partners

Neil Clarke and Jay Phillips have joined Leagas Delaney as the agency’s first creative partners, reporting to founder Tim Delaney and working across the whole client base. The pair join from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, where they have worked for the last three years on accounts including the Premier League and Samsung.

Clarke and Phillips effectively replace Kit Dayaram, the former Mother, BBC and Lucky Generals creative who joined Leagas Delaney in November 2023 and has just set up his own company, The News.

Prior to BBH, Clarke and Phillips spent eight years at AMV BBDO, where they were global creative leads on the Mars account, Meta Reality Labs, HP, and The V&A Museum of Childhood. They’ve also worked at The&Partnership (now T&Pm) where they won a Grand Prix for design of The Prince’s Trust “Tomorrow’s Store” in London. Other clients have included Netflix, Mastercard and American Airlines.

Clarke and Phillips said: “Leagas Delaney has an incredible creative heritage as well as the energy and hunger of an indie start up. What struck us most was their motto “Everything Matters”. It’s so simple and so true. Now more so than ever. Great things can’t happen unless everything matters. It’s a brilliant opportunity and we can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Tim Delaney said: “Neil and Jay are a great fit for Leagas Delaney and our ambitions. They have an impressive pedigree of developing stand-out creative campaigns and share our belief in the significant benefits that our AI-driven technology can deliver for our clients.”