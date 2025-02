Lay’s is owned by the mighty Pepsico although one doubts that all three minutes of this will run in the Super Bowl (at market rates that comes to about $40m..)

But if you don’t have Clydesdales to hand a good ol’ American farming family and a cute child usually seem to play well. From Highdive and Hungry Man.

Wonder if there’ll be a stream of patriotic MAGA ads this year?

MAA creative scale: 5.