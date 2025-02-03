Knorr tries sexy with Ann Summers

Here’s one of the more unlikely product couplings: couples who feel like coupling on Valentine’s Day (February 14) can prepare themselves by visiting the Ann Summers shop (not usually a grocery store) at Marble Arch, London on February 7 to pick up a free ‘Knorrplay,’ described as the Unilever-owned brand’s “first aphrodisiac stock cube.”

Be warned though – there are no magical ingredients. Cooking together is the ultimate ‘aphrodisiac’ says Knorr. Also available online.

Doubt you’ll be trampled in the rush but it’s a bit of publicity for Knorr, courtesy of gullible media titles (as here.)