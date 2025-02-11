KFC and Mother ‘double down’ on new Zinger fillets

The new limited-edition KFC Zinger fillet comes sandwiched between two crispy hash browns (instead of a burger bun), a novel arrangement that has inspired Mother’s “When you see double, double down” campaign.

In a surreal twist, KFC fans see not just double hash browns, but double everything, everywhere. Set to a hypnotic soundtrack, the films use low-level visual trickery to turn a bunk bed, a perfume bottle, a summer holiday, a watch – and the brand logo – into a KFC obsessive’s dream sequence.

The campaign spans online, linear TV, VOD, DOOH and social.

Phoebe Syms, brand manager from KFC UKI said: “Using ‘doubliminal’ messaging, we’re altering people’s perspective on the world, so that whenever they see any mundane ‘double’ objects out in the wild, they immediately think of the Zinger Double Down.”

Martin Rose, ECD at Mother said: “Each film begins with a totally different look and feel to lull the audience into a false sense of security, before unexpectedly morphing into Zinger Double Down.”

The whole thing screams oddness in a good way. And importantly, it’s all very KFC.

MAA creative scale: 7